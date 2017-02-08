ANGEL Frontman FRANK DIMINO Announces US Solo Shows; ULI JON ROTH And GRAHAM BONNET To Appear On Select Dates

Singer Frank DiMino of legendary rock group Angel is hitting the road in February and March to play a few shows. His set will include many Angel classics and songs from his solo album, Old Habits Die Hard.

Says DiMino: “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and connecting with the fans. There’s nothing that I love more than playing live."

A limited amount of VIP Fan Packages are available to meet Frank DiMino, attend soundcheck, and more. For information head to this location.

Joining Frank DiMino will be Uli Jon Roth (ex-Scorpions) and Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz) on select dates. Says DiMino, “Both Uli and Graham are very talented artists and I’m sure the shows we’re doing together will blow the roof off!!”

Dates on the tour flyer below: