ANGEL Hit Multiple Charts With Risen Album

Legendary rock band, Angel, released their new album, Risen, on October 4 via Cleopatra Records. The band features original members Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino with Danny Farrow, Charlie Calv, Steve Ojane, and Billy Orrico. They describe the songs from Risen as very diverse ranging from heavy to very melodic with real strong hooks featuring many elements of the classic Angel sound.

Angel would like to thank all of their devoted fans as well as Cleopatra Records in helping Risen hit multiple Billboard Charts this past week: #14 Hard Rock Album Sales, #34 Independent Albums, #36 Rock Album Sales, #82 Top Current Albums (Sales), and #98 Top Album Sales!

Order the CD here. Order the vinyl here. Order the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Angel Theme"

"Under The Gun"

"Shot Of Your Love"

"Slow Down"

"Over My Head"

"1975"

"We Were The Wild"

"I.O.U"

"(Punky's Couch Blues) Locked Cocked Ready To Rock"

"Turn Around"

"Desire"

"Our Revolution"

"Tell Me Why"

"Don't Want You To Go"

"Stand Up"

"My Sanctuary"

"Tower" - Bonus Track

"We Were The Wild" lyric video:

"Under The Gun":

Promo video:

In celebration of their new album, Angel will be playing some more dates before the years end and getting ready for a full tour in 2020.

December

13 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

14 - Stafford Palace Theater - Stafford Springs, CT

15 - Stage West - Scranton, PA