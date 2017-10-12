ANGEL NATION Featuring LEAVES' EYES Vocalist Elina Siirala Release “Breathe Again” Lyric Video

Inner Wound Recordings recently announced the signing of female fronted melodic metal band, Angel Nation. The band's new album, Aeon, will be released on October 27th in Europe and North America. Watch a lyric video for the album track “Breathe Again” below.

Angel Nation is a melodic metal band founded by the classically trained Finnish singer Elina Siirala who moved to London in 2008 and fell in love with the power of rock and metal. Their debut album (released under the name EnkeliNation) Tears Of Lust was received with glowing reviews all over the world. The release in 2014 was followed by shows at Bloodstock Open Air, shows in Finland amongst others. In 2016 Elina also joined Leaves' Eyes as their new vocalist.

Angel Nation's second album Aeon continues the musical diversity that Elina likes to express in her songwriting. The unique blend of retro and modern sounds is developed even further with this album. The power of metal and rock combined with Elina's ethereal yet strong and emotional vocals create the perfect platform for stories of both earthly and otherworldly she likes to create with her lyrics.

The album features a guest appearance by Jukka Pelkonen (Omnium Gatherum) on vocals and the artwork was created by Darkgrove Design (Apocalyptica, Delain, Leah).

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Witch”

“Blood Is On Your Hands”

“Breathe Again”

“Wonder Who You Are”

“Farewell”

“Free”

“Enough Is Enough”

“Music Plays”

“Fireflies”

“Destination”

“Breathe Again” lyric video:

“Burn The Witch” video: