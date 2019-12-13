ANGEL – Rare Memorabilia Up For Auction

A large collection of vintage 1970s Angel memorabilia has surfaced online from eBay seller EliteWorks.

The 50 auctions end, every two minutes, beginning this Sunday, at 2:45 P.M. EST/1:45 P.M. CST.

Unlike their record label mates KISS, Angel merchandise was printed in small quantities and rarely appears for sale anywhere. Highlights among the 50 items include a guitar pick from the Angel’s original bassist (the late) Mickie Jones, the unreleased 1979 album Bad Publicity on 8-track, 45-year-old press kits, rare live recordings, and all six Casablanca Angel albums which were personally signed by all living band members over a 25 - 28-year period.

Angel just released their first new album in decades, Risen, in October, and will tour the United States, Europe, and Japan beginning tonight with a show in Teaneck, New Jersey’s Debonair Music Hall.

December

13 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

14 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

15 - Scranton, PA - Stage West

February

27-March 2 - Fort Lauderdale, FL Rock Legends Cruise

April

4 - Osaka, Japan - AM Halll

5 - Nagoya, Japan - Bottom Line

7 - Tokyo, Japan - Shinjuku Blaze

8 - Tokyo, Japan - Shinjuku Blaze

