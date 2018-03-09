ANGEL's PUNKY MEADOWS And FRANK DIMINO To Play First Shows Together In Over 35 Years; Video Trailer

Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino from the legendary 70's rock band Angel will be performing shows together for the first time in over 35 years.

They will be playing a full Angel set including classics such as “The Tower”, “Can You Feel It”, “Don't Leave Me Lonely”, “The Fortune”, and many more fan favorites as well as select solo material. The dates will kick off April 7th in North America and will hit Japan and the UK in the fall.

Punky and Frank are both, “Very excited to be playing together again and can't wait to hit the stage and see all the fans.”

The band includes Danny Farrow (rhythm guitar), Charlie Calv (keyboards), Steve Ojane (bass), and Billy Orrico (drums). This is a show you will not want to miss so catch it while you can.

Get tickets and VIP/Meet & Greet options here.

Dates:

April

7 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

8 - The Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

11 - The Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

12 - The Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA

June

15 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

16 - The Whisky - West Hollywood, CA

October

2 - Headlining the Rock n Skull Festival IL

More US dates as well as UK and Japan announcements coming soon.