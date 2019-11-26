ANGEL To Tour The United States, Europe And Japan

Hot on the heels of the release of their first new album in decades, Risen, seminal rock band Angel is now set to tour the United States, Europe and Japan beginning next month.

December finds Angel on select tour dates in the United States with a full spring, 2020 tour to be announced. Angel will also be part of the Rock Legends Cruise in February alongside such heavyweights as Roger Daltrey, Sebastian Bach, Robby Krieger and more. In April, Angel returns to Japan for a series of shows. Please see below for the current itinerary with more tour dates (including Europe) to be announced.

December

13 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

14 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

15 - Scranton, PA - Stage West

February

27-March 2 - Fort Lauderdale, FL Rock Legends Cruise

April

4 - Osaka, Japan - AM Halll

5 - Nagoya, Japan - Bottom Line

7 - Tokyo, Japan - Shinjuku Blaze

8 - Tokyo, Japan - Shinjuku Blaze

Angel released Risen on October 4 via Cleopatra Records. The band features original members Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino with Danny Farrow, Charlie Calv, Steve Ojane, and Billy Orrico. They describe the songs from Risen as very diverse ranging from heavy to very melodic with real strong hooks featuring many elements of the classic Angel sound.

Order the CD here. Order the vinyl here. Order the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Angel Theme"

"Under The Gun"

"Shot Of Your Love"

"Slow Down"

"Over My Head"

"1975"

"We Were The Wild"

"I.O.U"

"(Punky's Couch Blues) Locked Cocked Ready To Rock"

"Turn Around"

"Desire"

"Our Revolution"

"Tell Me Why"

"Don't Want You To Go"

"Stand Up"

"My Sanctuary"

"Tower" - Bonus Track

"We Were The Wild" lyric video:

"Under The Gun":

Promo video:

(Photo - Danny Sanchez)