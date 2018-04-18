ANGEL VIVALDI Announces The Melodic Decadence Summer Tour

World renowned guitar virtuoso, Angel Vivaldi, has announced a massive summer U.S. Tour with Hyvmine and Day Of Reckoning, which kicks off on June 22nd and runs through July 21st. The Melodic Decadence trek will have Vivaldi playing his newest album, Synapse, in its entirety, in addition to other set staples and new-comers, Hyvmine, will be direct support on all dates that Day of Reckoning are NOT on.

Vivaldi states: "This tour will visually reflect the concept of what my newest release, Synapse, is all about. Much like the writing process, which included me painting my studio 9 different colors for each song, I plan to use the stage as a blank canvas to vividly bring the audience into that experience with me, but in a live setting. I am anxious to perform Synapse from beginning-to-end in addition to fan favorites for a night of sensory immersion they won’t soon forget."

“I’m also very excited to have Hyvmine on this bill! They’re a fantastic new group featuring fellow axe-mate Al Joseph, who's voice and chops are destined to make waves in the current music scene. Equally looking forward to having Rusty Cooley and his band Day of Reckoning on a portion of this tour as well. It’s going to be a wild ride!"

General VIP Info: ANGEL VIVALDI ONLY!

NOTE: VIP upgrades will include a very limited jam experience, which includes Q&A plus onstage jam with Angel Vivaldi. VIP's will rotate in a back and forth musical exchange with Angel over a backing track from his discography.

Dates:

June

22 - Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

23 - Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

24 - Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

25 - Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

26 - Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

27 - Tampa, FL – Orpheum*

28 - Orlando, FL – The Haven*

29 - New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall*

30 - Houston, TX – Secret Group*

July

1 - Dallas, TX – The Rail Club*

2 - Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live*

4 - Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

5 - Los Angeles, CA – 1720

6 - Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

7 - Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

10 - Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

11 - Lincoln, NE – Burbon Theater

12 - St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam

13 - Milwaukee, WI – The Miramar Theater

15 - Lansing, MI – Mac’s Bar

17 - Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

18 - Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

19 - Cambridge, MA – Middle East

20 - Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

21 - Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

*with Day Of Reckoning