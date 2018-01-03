ANGEL VIVALDI Posts First Of Seven Guitar Playthrough Videos: "Adrenaline"

World renowned guitar prodigy, Angel Vivaldi, rings in 2018 with a killer playthrough of the scathing original new track, "Adrenaline".

Says Angel: "After months of touring around the world, I'm thrilled to finally launch the first video from the Synapse album playthrough series for the song, 'Adrenaline.' It features an incredible new talent by the name of Julian Cifuentes, who's style blazes through this song to help show us what 'Adrenaline' is all about. Excited to have this and all of the other videos finally underway!"

Vivaldi's new conceptual opus, Synapse, essentially cements himself alongside the guitar greats (Vai, Satriani, Petrucci, etc). If you are a fan of progressive, guitar-based hard rock, then this album is a must for you.

Synapse consists of eight songs, each written for a specific brain chemical, which incites a different emotion. For full immersion, the studio was painted eight times during the writing of each individual song in its associated color.