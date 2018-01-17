ANGEL VIVALDI Posts “Oxytocin” Playthrough Video

World renowned guitar prodigy Angel Vivaldi has released a new playthrough video for the track, “Oxytocin”.

Says Vivaldi, “Oxytocin is the molecule responsible for bonding, so I wanted to channel my energy and experience from touring with Gus G last year. We really had a great camaraderie sharing a bus, a crew and a backing band. I felt my strength in riffing and his ability to deliver a melodically punishing solo would be an effective pairing in displaying what this neurotransmitter is all about. His green and my red make a stunning yellow."

Vivaldi's new conceptual opus, Synapse, essentially cements himself alongside the guitar greats (Vai, Satriani, Petrucci, etc). If you are a fan of progressive, guitar-based hard rock, then this album is a must for you.

Synapse consists of eight songs, each written for a specific brain chemical, which incites a different emotion. For full immersion, the studio was painted eight times during the writing of each individual song in its associated color.