ANGEL VIVALDI Takes STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL's Pussy Melter For A Test Drive; Video

World renowned guitar virtuoso Angel Vivaldi was one of the first to take the Pussy Melter Pedal for a test drive at the Fear The Riff Expo in NYC last weekend. Check out the video below:

"We respect and love the freedom of speech afforded all citizens in The US," says Steel Panther. "We support the right for all people to express themselves no matter where they are in the world. We welcome all races, genders and sexual orientations at our shows - shows that celebrate everyone’s individuality through partying, and of course a love of heavy metal."

As stated by Steel Panther guitarist Satchel when it was originally developed, the sound being created by the Pussy Melter tone pack was intended to bring pleasure to females who heard it. Steel Panther is happy to announce that they are now offering pleasurable eargasms to everyone. This limited edition distortion pedal is made in the USA and will come with a hand numbered certificate of authenticity.

This '80s Sunset Strip overdriven full stack in a box, limited edition pedal will only be available until October 1st, at which point orders will begin shipping. Get yours now at this location.