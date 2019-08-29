ANGEL WITCH To Release Angel Of Light Album In November; "Don't Turn Your Back" Single Streaming

On November 1, Angel Witch will release their fifth full-length, Angel Of Light, via Metal Blade Records.

Angel Witch's 1980 eponymous debut on Bronze records created shockwaves that would resonate throughout the nascent realm of thrash, doom and death metal. Now, nearly four decades later, the band remain custodians of a style that transcends era and archetype. For a preview of their upcoming record, the first single, "Don't Turn Your Back", can be streamed below.

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- deluxe box set (digipak CD, red/white/black marbled vinyl, 7", flag, backpatch, art print - limited to 1000 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- orange / purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 666 copies)

- signal orange vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

- light yellow vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- sungaze swirl vinyl (EU Webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- blue vinyl (High Roller exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear vinyl (Band exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent red vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- yellow / red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

Angel Witch's current lineup is comprised of Kevin Heybourne (vocals, lead guitar), Jimmy Martin (rhythm guitar), Will Palmer (bass), Fredrik Jansson Punkka (drums) - the nucleus of which (Heybourne & Palmer) first formed eleven years ago, delivering 2012's As Above, So Below. This time around, the band went to the Stationhouse in Leeds (UK) to record Angel Of Light with producer James Atkinson (Gentleman's Pistols/Voorhees). The result is a revelation; Angel Witch is reborn and more powerful than ever, retaining every iota of the melodious finesse and metaphysical intrigue that elevated them above their contemporaries from day one.

Angel Witch comments: "It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since we recorded our last album and it is so exciting for us, personally, to have another record fully finished and in the bag which reflects the passion and chemistry of the line-up we have enjoyed over the last two and a half years."

Tracklisting:

"Don't Turn Your Back"

"Death From Andromeda"

"We Are Damned"

"The Night Is Calling"

"Condemned"

"Window Of Despair"

"I Am Infamy"

"Angel Of Light"

"Don't Turn Your Back":

Angel Witch will play four German release shows, a rare chance to see them play small club.

October

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

November

1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

2 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

3 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

Angel Witch lineup:

Kevin Heybourne - vocals, lead guitar

Jimmy Martin - rhythm guitar

Will Palmer - bass

Fredrik Jansson Punkka - drums