ANGELES Launch Official Music Video For "Freedom" Single

L.A.-based rockers, Angeles, featuring Gwendolyn Casella on lead vocals, have released an official video for their new single, "Freedom". The song is available worldwide, here. The cover art was created by Dark Star Records' Jeffrey A. Swanson.

The band comments on "Freedom": "We're so excited about 'Freedom'! It's our 4th of July song, it's all about being free and living free! Enjoy and spread the word, spread the Freedom!"''

On June 8th, Angeles performed at Canyon Club in Santa Clarita, CA. Watch the full show below:

Tour dates:

July

14 - Chili Cook Off and Car Show - Garden Grove, CA (Private Fundraiser event)

20 - Petie's Place - Tarzana, CA

August

16 - Universal Bar And Grill - North Hollywood, CA

September

1 - Backyard Bash - Rainbow Bar - West Hollywood, CA

6 - Backstage Bar & Billards - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Barbary Coast Saloon - Murray, UT

20 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

October

4 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA (with Angel)

The October 4 show with Angel will also be Angeles' release party for the upcoming album, coming out on October 1 via Dark Star Records. More information will be revealed soon.

Lineup:

Demon Dale aka Dale Lytle - Guitar

Gwendolyn Casella - Vocals

Cal Shelton - Bass Guitar

Danny Basulto - Drums