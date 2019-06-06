ANGELES Recording New Album; First Studio Diary Video Streaming

L.A.-based rockers, Angeles, are currently in the studio recording their new album, coming out on October 1 via Dark Star Records. The band has issued the first studio diary, which can be viewed below:

Angeles' new single, "Freedom" will be released next week, on June 14, via Dark Star Records/Sony. Watch the teaser video below:

The "Freedom" single is available for pre-order at iTunes. The cover art was created by Dark Star Records' Jeffrey A. Swanson.

The band comments on "Freedom": "We're so excited about 'Freedom'! It's our 4th of July song, it's all about being free and living free! Enjoy and spread the word, spread the Freedom!"

Furthermore Dark Star Records/Sony has released a special single, "Rolling Like Thunder", from Angeles, now available worldwide. Get more details here.

Angeles lineup 2019:

Demon Dale aka Dale Lytle - Guitar

Gwendolyn Casella - Vocals

Cal Shelton - Bass Guitar

Danny Basulto - Drums