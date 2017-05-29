ANGELES Release “Killers Of The Game” Music Video

Angeles recently released their new album, Killers Of The Game, via Rock Avenue Records. The band has now released a video for the title track, watch is available for streaming below.

The album is available on all media markets and also a pressing of physical CDs will be available through the label and the band while on tour. Order your hard copy of the CD at this location.

All-original rock band Angeles first started playing Hollywood, CA in the early 80’s and has shared the stage with legends such as Mötley Crüe, Quiet Riot, Gun’s N’ Roses, Ratt, Ronnie James Dio, Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker, Dokken, Foghat, L.A. Guns, Jack Russell’s Great White, Jefferson Starship. The band has played live extensively and hit quite a few milestones.

Angeles received their first Platinum record (1 million worldwide sales) in 2014 with We’re No Angles, which has been played on nationwide radio stations, and play an annual benefit show Thunder on the lot for children’s charity.

In 2016 Angeles released their Crazy album featuring their single “God, Country And King” with over 1 million views on Vevo.