ANGELES Streaming Full Concert From Canyon Club; New Dates Announced

Last Saturday, June 8th, Legendary L.A. Rockers Angeles performed at Canyon Club, Santa Clarita, CA. Today the band has unleashed the full show video footage:

Comments the band on the show: "Full show from 6/8/19 Canyon Club Santa Clarita is here for viewing!! We are fired up!! Look out world Angeles is coming for you!"

Furthermore Angeles have announced a new show to their first round of summer/fall tour.

Dates:

July

20 – Tarzana, CA – Petie’s Place

August

16 – North Hollywood, CA – Universal Bar And Grill

September

1 – West Hollywood, CA – Rainbow Bar

6 – Las Vegas, CA – Backstage Bar & Billiards

7 – Murray, UT – Barbary Coast Saloon

20 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

October

4 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

Angeles are currently in the studio recording their new album, coming out on October 1st via Dark Star Records. The band has issued the first studio diary, which can be viewed below:

Angeles' new single, "Freedom" will be released next week, on June 14th, via Dark Star Records/Sony. Watch the teaser video below:

The "Freedom" single is available for pre-order at iTunes. The cover art was created by Dark Star Records' Jeffrey A. Swanson.

The band comments on "Freedom": "We're so excited about 'Freedom'! It's our 4th of July song, it's all about being free and living free! Enjoy and spread the word, spread the Freedom!"

Furthermore Dark Star Records/Sony has released a special single, "Rolling Like Thunder", from Angeles, now available worldwide. Get more details here.

Angeles lineup 2019:

Demon Dale aka Dale Lytle - Guitar

Gwendolyn Casella - Vocals

Cal Shelton - Bass Guitar

Danny Basulto - Drums