ANGELLORE - Double Vinyl LP Version Of New Album To Feature 40 Page Booklet, Bonus Tracks; Video Teaser Available

Angellore´s new album, Rien Ne Devait Mourir, includes a 40 pages booklet on its vinyl version, telling the story of the band from their early years until the release of this new opus. Written by Mike Liassides and designed by el dios perezoso (Clouds, Pantheist, etc.), "A Story" shows the love and determination of the band to never surrender despite the difficulties plus never released before pictures.

This double LP version also includes two bonus tracks, being one of them a new remixed version of "Twilight´s Embrace", this time with Thomas Helm from the mighty Empyrium as vocalist. Order your copy at TheVinylDivision.com.

After three years of intensive work, French romantic doom metal masters Angellore are now ready to lift the veil on their new magnum opus, Rien Ne Devait Mourir (Nothing Was Meant To Die). Composed of six epic, well-varied songs for a full hour of enchanting music, this third album imposes itself as the darkest, most symphonic and ambitious work of the band to date. Rien Ne Devait Mourir features a choir and a lot of guests playing traditional instruments (flutes, celtic harp, cello, violin, organ, grand piano), including the oboist / keyboard player Gunnar Ben of Skálmöld fame. Deeply emotional at heart, Angellore is weaving dreamy soundscapes that not only rekindle the flame of 90’s dark metal but also bring new life into the genre.

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Romance Of Thorns" (20’07)

"Dreams (Along The Trail)" (5’13)

"Drowned Divine" (14’11)

"Blood For Lavinia" (4’40)

"Sur les Sentiers de Lune" (5’44)

"Que les Lueurs se Dispersent" (11’15)

Pre-order:

- Vinyl Edition

- Hand-Crafted Digipack CD Edition