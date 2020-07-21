ANGEL’s PUNKY MEADOWS On Why They Never Toured With KISS – “GENE SIMMONS Said ‘Under No Circumstances Will ANGEL Ever Open For KISS’”

In a new episode of 80’s Glam Metalcast, Punky Meadows from Angel talks in detail about their most recent release Risen, reminisce about some classic Angel songs and albums, of course Gene Simmons and KISS come up.

On what’s going on in the Angel camp:

“We just signed a new management deal and a booking agent deal with a big management company, so we’ve been working on that. We are also planning to start touring again in September. I’ve been playing a lot of guitar and writing a lot of songs for the next album. My partner Danny (Farrow) has been writing too and so has Frank (Dimino). So we’ll get together soon and put the finishing touches on these songs. I have written some really cool songs and I can’t wait to get into the studio. So yes, a new Angel album is definitely on the way.”

On their most recent release Risen:

“We are really proud of that album. Of course it’s our comeback album so we had to make sure it lived up to that. People love it and I do too. It has a lot of great songs and it’s very diverse. It has the classic Angel sound, but still sounds modern. A lot of people say when these bands do a comeback, they are a shadow of themselves. They just don’t have it. The Risen album though sounds as good, if not better than the early Angel albums.”

Why Angel never toured with their Casablanca label mates KISS:

“Gene, Paul (Stanley), and Ace (Frehley) came to see us at Bogies in D.C. because KISS was in town on tour. They fell in love with us and thought we were great. So we were shopping around for a record deal and our manager suggested Casablanca. He mentioned how KISS was also on the label. We told him how KISS had come and seen us and they loved us. So our manager called Neil Bogart to set up an audition. Neil thought it would be a good idea for Angel to open for KISS in Anaheim so he could see us in action. He said he would call us back to confirm. So Neil calls back and says that he will sign us sight unseen because Gene Simmons said ‘under no circumstances will Angel ever open for KISS’. All of us were good friends though on the Casablanca label. I love those guys, they’re great!”