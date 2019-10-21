ANGELS TO SOME Release Born Again Monster EP; Videos Streaming

Central California-based horror-rock act, Angels To Some, have released their Born Again Monster EP, co-produced by Thom Hazaert (David Ellefson, Combat Records, American Head Charge) and mixed by Richard Easterling (Doll Skin, David Ellefson) and Toby Wright (Alice In Chains, Korn) on all digital platforms.

Guitarist Daniel Fulks: “It was an honor to work with legendary figures like Thom, Richard and Toby Wright on the EP. We’re extremely excited about the new material, and can’t wait to take the new songs on the road for everyone to hear them.”

Adds Hazaert, “When I met the Angels to Some guys, we instantly became friends, and it was an honor to get to work with them on their new material. Between the music, and the visuals, these guys are definitely onto something very cool.”

The band have also released videos for “Born Again Monster”, co-edited by Melody Myers of Designed by Melody (Altitudes And Attitudes, David Ellefson) and the short film “13 Days”. Watch below: