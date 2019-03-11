ANGELUS APATRIDA Announce Further European Tour Dates; Wacken Open Air Appearance Confirmed

Spanish thrash metallers, Angelus Apatrida, continue touring Europe in promotion of their current album, Cabaret de la Guillotine, which entered the Spanish charts at #4 upon release. Furthermore, they are excited to announce to be part of this year’s Wacken Open Air festival.

Says the band: "Nothing is better than seeing dreams come true, and this comes just like a really big one. Wacken, you wanted the best, and you got the best... the loudest beer consuming heavy metal machine from the South, Angelus Apatrida!!! Yeah! Here we come, so eager to make a killer impression on you all that we can swear upon our guitars that we will deliver nothing, absolutely nothing, but the two hundred fucking percent of what we got. Ugh!!!"

March

22 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Little Devil

23 - Aalst, Belgium - Oilsjt Omploft Fest

24 - Val d'Ajol, France - Chez Narcisse

25 - Lyon, France - Rock'n Eat

26 - Toulouse, France - Usine a Musique

27 - Bordeaux, France - Le Void

28 - Limoges, France - El Doggo

29 - Paris, France - Gibus

30 - Lorient, France - Le Galion

31 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

May

2 - Caceres, Spain - Extremusica

3 - Porto , Portugal - Hard Club

10 - Oviedo, Spain - Sir Laurens

11 - Azpeitia, Spain - Sanagustin Kulturgunea

31 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Cívico

June

1 - Manresa, Spain - Sala Stroika

14-15 - Fuengirola Rock The Coast

July

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest

August

1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

September

28 - Albacete, Spain - Gineta

Lineup:

Guillermo Izquierdo - Vocals & Lead/Rhythm Guitars

José J. Izquierdo - Bass Guitar

David G. Álvarez - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Víctor Valera - Drums

(Photo - Toni Villen)