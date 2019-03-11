ANGELUS APATRIDA Announce Further European Tour Dates; Wacken Open Air Appearance Confirmed
March 11, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Spanish thrash metallers, Angelus Apatrida, continue touring Europe in promotion of their current album, Cabaret de la Guillotine, which entered the Spanish charts at #4 upon release. Furthermore, they are excited to announce to be part of this year’s Wacken Open Air festival.
Says the band: "Nothing is better than seeing dreams come true, and this comes just like a really big one. Wacken, you wanted the best, and you got the best... the loudest beer consuming heavy metal machine from the South, Angelus Apatrida!!! Yeah! Here we come, so eager to make a killer impression on you all that we can swear upon our guitars that we will deliver nothing, absolutely nothing, but the two hundred fucking percent of what we got. Ugh!!!"
March
22 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Little Devil
23 - Aalst, Belgium - Oilsjt Omploft Fest
24 - Val d'Ajol, France - Chez Narcisse
25 - Lyon, France - Rock'n Eat
26 - Toulouse, France - Usine a Musique
27 - Bordeaux, France - Le Void
28 - Limoges, France - El Doggo
29 - Paris, France - Gibus
30 - Lorient, France - Le Galion
31 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
May
2 - Caceres, Spain - Extremusica
3 - Porto , Portugal - Hard Club
10 - Oviedo, Spain - Sir Laurens
11 - Azpeitia, Spain - Sanagustin Kulturgunea
31 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Cívico
June
1 - Manresa, Spain - Sala Stroika
14-15 - Fuengirola Rock The Coast
July
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
September
28 - Albacete, Spain - Gineta
Lineup:
Guillermo Izquierdo - Vocals & Lead/Rhythm Guitars
José J. Izquierdo - Bass Guitar
David G. Álvarez - Lead & Rhythm Guitars
Víctor Valera - Drums
(Photo - Toni Villen)