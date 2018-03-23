ANGELUS APATRIDA Premier "Downfall Of The Nation" Music Video

Spanish thrash metallers Angelus Apatrida return to the spotlight with a new studio album entitled Cabaret de la Guillotine, set for worldwide release via Century Media Records on May 4th. A video for the track "Downfall Of The Nation" can be found below.

Following up 2015’s Hidden Evolution, which entered the charts in Spain on # 2, this sixth studio album showcases the wide heavy metal range of Angelus Apatrida, from neck-breaking thrash, to truly melodic and yet powerful metal, acting as the group’s most diverse effort to date.

The album was mixed and mastered by the longtime sonic partner Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Anneke van Giersbergen) and with artwork by Gyula Havancsák (Destruction, Annihilator).

Tracklisting:

“Sharpen The Guillotine”

“Betrayed”

“Ministry Of God”

“The Hum”

“Downfall Of The Nation”

“One Of Us”

“The Die Is Cast”

“Witching Hour”

“Farewell”

“Martyrs Of Chicago”

“Downfall Of The Nation” video:

“Sharpen The Guillotine” lyric video:

California-based death metal act Skeletal Remains will join Angelus Apatrida on their European tour in May. Dates are listed below.

May

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

6 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Köln, Germany - Jungle

9 - Rostock, Germany - Peter-Weiss-Haus

10 - Sebnitz, Germany - Wonnemond Festival

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modrá Vopice

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - D.K. Luksus

14 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák

16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - British Rock Star

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - ElevenClub

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

20 - Milano, Italy - Blue Rose Saloon

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City