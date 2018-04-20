ANGELUS APATRIDA Release “Farewell” Video

Spanish thrash metallers Angelus Apatrida are soon to release their new studio album Cabaret de la Guillotine, on May 4th via Century Media Records. Following up 2015’s acclaimed Hidden Evolution, which entered the charts in Spain on # 2, this sixth studio album effort showcases the wide heavy metal range of Angelus Apatrida, from neck-breaking thrash, to truly melodic and yet powerful metal, acting as the group’s most diverse effort to date.

Stressing Angelus Apatrida’s expanded dynamic range on the upcoming album, the newest single “Farewell” is available via a video-clip directed by Holy Cuervo (Nacho Montero and Paco Fernández).

The band comments: "We've always wanted to make a quiet, melodic but powerful Angelus Apatrida song, full of feeling like those ones that got us hooked when we were little kids: ‘Cemetery Gates’, ‘Fade To Black’ or ‘The Legacy’. ‘Farewell’ is dedicated to the memory of our great fan and friend Alberto, who passed away a year and a half ago because of cancer. This one is for him and for all the others who fight against this disease every single day, for their friends and families. Everything has been made with a lot of love and respect: Every note of the music, every word of the lyrics and every shot of the video. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The album was mixed and mastered by the longtime sonic partner Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Anneke van Giersbergen) and with artwork by Gyula Havancsák (Destruction, Annihilator).

Tracklisting:

“Sharpen The Guillotine”

“Betrayed”

“Ministry Of God”

“The Hum”

“Downfall Of The Nation”

“One Of Us”

“The Die Is Cast”

“Witching Hour”

“Farewell”

“Martyrs Of Chicago”

"Farewell" video:

“Downfall Of The Nation” video:

“Sharpen The Guillotine” lyric video:

California-based death metal act Skeletal Remains will join Angelus Apatrida on their European tour in May. Dates are listed below.

May

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

6 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Köln, Germany - Jungle

9 - Rostock, Germany - Peter-Weiss-Haus

10 - Sebnitz, Germany - Wonnemond Festival

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modrá Vopice

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - D.K. Luksus

14 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák

16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - British Rock Star

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - ElevenClub

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

20 - Milano, Italy - Blue Rose Saloon

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City