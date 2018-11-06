ANGER AS ART Streaming “Everybody Dies” Lyric Video

Los Angeles' purveyors of thrash metal violence Anger As Art are releasing their first live album (and sixth release overall) on November 23rd via Malevolence Records. The appropriately titled Fast As Fuck! includes a total of 16 incendiary tracks, including 13 career-spanning songs recorded live on February 3rd, 2018 at ChiCali Lounge in Monterey Park, CA, and three new studio cuts as a bonus (one of which is a cover of Montrose's "Matriarch").

A lyric video for the new single, "Everybody Dies", can be found below. Pre-order Fast As Fuck! here.

Fast As Fuck! was was produced and engineered by Ronald Sandoval whose work is also credited on the band's previous release Ad Mortem Festinamus. The bonus songs were recorded at Rev Studios in Chino, CA during summer 2018.

Tracklisting:

"Gods Of Hate"

"Aim For The Heart"

"I Create Your God"

"Tombward"

"Unknowing Undead"

"Race For The War"

"Time Devours Life"

"The Crush"

"Hammer, Blade And Twisting Fire"

"Two Minutes Hate"

"Dim Carcosa"

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Head Of The Snake"

"Everybody Dies" (Bonus Studio Track)

"Vicious Intent" (Bonus Studio Track)

"Matriarch" (Bonus Studio Track)*

* Montrose cover

"Everybody Dies" lyric video:

"Hammer, Blade And Twisting Fire" lyric video:

"Vicious Intent" lyric video:

In-studio interview: