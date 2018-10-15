ANGER AS ART To Release First-Ever Live Album In November; Lyric Video For Bonus Studio Single Streaming

Los Angeles' purveyors of thrash metal violence Anger As Art are releasing their first live album (and sixth release overall) on November 23rd via Malevolence Records. The appropriately titled Fast As Fuck! includes a total of 16 incendiary tracks, including 13 career-spanning songs recorded live on February 3rd, 2018 at ChiCali Lounge in Monterey Park, CA, and three new studio cuts as a bonus (one of which is a cover of Montrose's "Matriarch").

One of those studio tracks, "Vicious Intent," has been released as the album's first single. A lyric video for the song is available below. Both "Vicious Intent" and "Everybody Dies" are indicative of where Anger As Art is headed musically.

An in-studio interview with Anger As Art during which the members discuss the "Vicious Intent" single, as well as a little history about the band, can also be found below.

"Vicious Intent" is available for streaming/purchase on Bandcamp. The song will eventually be made available on most digital and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, CD Baby, Amazon Music, Deezer, etc.

Fast As Fuck! was was produced and engineered by Ronald Sandoval whose work is also credited on the band's previous release Ad Mortem Festinamus. The bonus songs were recorded at Rev Studios in Chino, CA during summer 2018.

Tracklisting:

"Gods Of Hate"

"Aim For The Heart"

"I Create Your God"

"Tombward"

"Unknowing Undead"

"Race For The War"

"Time Devours Life"

"The Crush"

"Hammer Blade And Twisting Fire"

"Two Minutes Hate"

"Dim Carcosa"

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Head Of The Snake"

"Everybody Dies" (Bonus Studio Track)

"Vicious Intent" (Bonus Studio Track)

"Matriarch" (Bonus Studio Track)*

* Montrose cover

"Vicious Intent" lyric video:

In-studio interview: