ANGEROT Release "Rivers Of Chaos" Video Featuring LG PETROV From ENTOMBED

US Swede death worshipers Angerot have released the official music video for "Rivers Of Chaos." The song features LG Petrov (Entombed, Entombed A.D., Firespawn) and comes off the band's bludgeoning debut The Splendid Iniquity.

Featuring a cast of seasoned veterans who share roots that reach back to the very beginnings of the death metal movement, Angerot are more than a nod to early Swedish death metal, they are pure Swede death worship.

Recorded with Eddie G at Underground Studios, mixed by Tomas Skogsberg (Entombed, Dismember, Carnage, Grave, At the Gates) at Sunlight Studios and mastered by Brad Boatright at AudioSeige, The Splendid Iniquity is a savage 40 minute sonic assault of '90s Earache Records-era buzzsaw on your ear drums.

The album boasts guest appearances by some of the greatest names in death metal; LG Petrov (Entombed, Entombed AD, Firespawn), James Murphy (Death, Cancer, Disincarnate, Obituary, Testament), making The Splendid Iniquity an absolute must-listen for any fan of '90s death metal.

Tracklisting:

"Black Epoch"

"Eternal Unrest"

"The Splendid Iniquity"

"Rivers Of Chaos" (ft. LG Petrov)

"Under The Calm"

"They Wake At Dusk"

"From The Pit To The Apex" (ft. James Murphy)

"Deliver Us…"

"That Hath Awoke"

"Falia Diaboli"

