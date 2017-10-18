ANGERTEA Release “Seeds Of Hell” Music Video

Hungary’s Angertea have released a video for the song “Seeds Of Hell”, featured on the band’s fifth album, Snakes In Blossom, available via Inverse Records. The animated video was created by Hungarian filmmaker Demeter Lorant, and is about the circulation of evil spirits on earth.

Snakes In Blossom was recorded in Szeged, Hungary at Black Hole Sound Studio, and Szentes, Murphy Studio. It was mixed and produced by Gábor Vári.

Tracklisting:

“Snakes”

“Sinking In Strain”

“Seeds Of Hell”

“Aquarium”

“Orange Machine ”

“St. Andrew's Storm”

“The Song For Vengeance”

“Instancy”

“The Moon Encounter”

“Tisza”

“The Moon Encounter” video:

“Orange Machine” lyric video:

“Sinking In Strain”: