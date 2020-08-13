ANGRA Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary Of Aqua Album With 2020 Remix Of "The Rage Of The Waters"

Brazilian progressive / power metal band Angra released their seventh studio album, Aqua, in 2010. It was the final Angra album to feature Edu Falaschi on lead vocals, who replaced original singer André Matos in 2000. It also features guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who left the band in 2015 to join Megadeth.

To celebrate the album's 10th Anniversary, the band has released a remixed version of "The Rage Of The Waters". Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"Viderunt Te Aquae" (instrumental)

"Arising Thunder"

"Awake from Darkness"

"Lease of Life"

"The Rage of the Waters"

"Spirit of the Air"

"Hollow"

"A Monster in Her Eyes"

"Weakness of a Man"

"Ashes"