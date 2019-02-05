ANGRA Debuts "Magic Mirror" Music Video

After having premiered four videos for the album Ømni, Angra return in 2019 with quite a bang. The band has shared a new video for the song "Magic Mirror" - a very iconic composition from the most recent album. Watch below.

Inspired by the acidity of Rafael Bittencourt's questioning lyrics, the director Pedro Jorge worked on the screenplay for "Magic Mirror" and portrayed its topic with subtlety and poetry. The video clip includes the presence of Jaqueline Oliveira and Jéssica Batista - two professional fighters and real warriors in their own lives.

The reflection from the magic mirror reveals that what bothers us in other people is in fact what we need to learn and understand about ourselves. Foes and people that we don’t have empathy for give us the opportunity to discover a shocking pathway of personal growth.

"For this video clip, I wanted to show that what we see in the others is actually something inside us," reflects guitarist Bittencourt.

"Filming the video clip for 'Magic Mirror' was really important to the band because it's one of my favorite songs from the new record and also because I thought that it had to have a video clip that represented it. We recorded it in a very nice and creative location and I especially like the fighter scenes in the end that show that they're only one person," explains bass player Felipe Andreoli.

Fans already consider "Magic Mirror" as one of the classics in Angra's catalog. It combines the traditional heavy metal formulas, the band's trademark sound, and the unmistakable voice of Fabio Lione.

Ømni is Angra's ninth studio album is a result of months and months of hard work and blood, sweat and intense dedication. Produced by Jens Bogren, the concept album is a mark not only for the band but also for the Brazilian metal scene.

Tracklisting:

"Light Of Transcendence"

"Travelers Of Time"

"Black Widow's Web"

"Insania"

"The Bottom Of My Soul"

"War Horns"

"Caveman"

"Magic Mirror"

"Always More"

"ØMNI - Silence Inside"

"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

