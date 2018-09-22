ANGRA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire ProgPower USA 2018 Show Posted

On September 6th, Brazilian metallers Angra perormed at ProgPower USA 2018 at Center Stage, Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire show, which included theire new ØMNI album performed in its entirety, is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Newborn Me"

"Angels and Demons"

"Acid Rain"

ØMNI

"Light of Transcendence"

"Travelers of Time"

"Black Widow's Web" (Fabio Lione and Adrienne Cowan on vocals)

"Insania"

"The Bottom of My Soul" (Rafael Bittencourt on vocals)

"War Horns"

"Caveman"

- drum solo - (Bruno Valverde)

"Magic Mirror"

"Always More"

"ØMNI - Silence Inside"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Nothing to Say"

"Crushing Room" (Rafael Bittencourt and Doro on vocals)

Encore:

"Rebirth"

"Carry On / Nova Era"

"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

Angra guitarist Rafael Bittencourt has proven himself to be among the most dedicated band leaders in the metal world. Despite a constantly rotating roster that recently saw his fellow founder and guitar-slinger Kiko Loureiro leave for Megadeth, Bittencourt has kept the band both alive and relevant for nearly 20 following the implosion that saw the exit of their rhythm section and original singer, Andre Matos. With new guitarist Marcelo Barbosa (Almah) in tow, Angra embarked on their biggest tour ever, currently hitting the United States in support of their new album ØMNI.

Bittencourt, drummer Bruno Valverde, and longtime bassist Felipe Andreoli spoke with Sonic Perspectives just before they were to take the stage for their fourth performance at the prestigious ProgPower USA in Atlanta, headlining the second night of the event. Check out the interview below.