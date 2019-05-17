ANGRA Performs "Magic Mirror" In Québec; HQ Video Streaming

Duke TV has released video footage of Angra performing the Ømni album track, "Magic Mirror", at Salle Multi de La Méduse in Québec on September 15, 2018. Watch the clip below, and check out a video interview here.

Ømni is Angra's ninth studio album is a result of months and months of hard work and blood, sweat and intense dedication. Produced by Jens Bogren, the concept album is a mark not only for the band but also for the Brazilian metal scene.

Tracklisting:

"Light Of Transcendence"

"Travelers Of Time"

"Black Widow's Web"

"Insania"

"The Bottom Of My Soul"

"War Horns"

"Caveman"

"Magic Mirror"

"Always More"

"ØMNI - Silence Inside"

"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

"Magic Mirror" video:

"Light Of Transcendence" video:

"Black Widow's Web" video:

"Insania" video:

"War Horns" video:

"Travelers Of Time" lyric video: