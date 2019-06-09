ANGRA Postpone São Paulo Show In Tribute To ANDRÉ MATOS - "Our Instruments Are Quiet In Mourning"

Brazilian metallers Angra opted to cancel their June 8th show in São Paulo in tribute to former frontman André Matos, who passed away at the age of 47. Matos was the band's co-founder. Part of Angra's statement reads "It wouldn't make sense to go on stage to play while we cry for the loss of our journey companion. On this day, our instruments are quiet in mourning. The show is rescheduled for July 28th, Sunday, in the same place, and those who wish to be there with us tonight can also participate in the show on the new date. Those who prefer to have a refund of their ticket can do it by the means where they acquired the same. On this sad day, we wish strength to friends, family, band mates and fans of this world metal icon. Carry on, Andre Matos!"

Matos supported Avantasia with Shaaman on June 2nd in São Paulo and later performed with Avantasia that night. Frontman Tobias Sammet has posted the following message:

"I am devastated by the tragic news about the passing of my friend André Matos whom I shared the stage with only five days ago. I am in shock. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, André Matos."

Of all the bands Matos performed with, Angra is the one he is best known for, having recorded three albums and three EPs with the band between 1993 - 1998. Holy Land from 1996 is considered their international breakthrough record, although the band made a big mark in their homeland Brazil with their 1993 debut, Angels Cry.