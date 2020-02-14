ANGRA Release Lyric Video For "War Horns" Feat. MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO
Angra have released a lyric video for the song "War Horns", featuring Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro. The track is featured on the band's 2018 album, Ømni. Watch below:
Ømni is Angra's ninth studio album. Produced by Jens Bogren, the concept album is a mark not only for the band but also for the Brazilian metal scene.
Tracklisting:
"Light Of Transcendence"
"Travelers Of Time"
"Black Widow's Web"
"Insania"
"The Bottom Of My Soul"
"War Horns"
"Caveman"
"Magic Mirror"
"Always More"
"ØMNI - Silence Inside"
"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"
