ANGRA Release Lyric Video For "War Horns" Feat. MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO

February 14, 2020, an hour ago

Angra have released a lyric video for the song "War Horns", featuring Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro. The track is featured on the band's 2018 album, Ømni. Watch below:

Ømni is Angra's ninth studio album. Produced by Jens Bogren, the concept album is a mark not only for the band but also for the Brazilian metal scene.

Tracklisting:

"Light Of Transcendence"
"Travelers Of Time"
"Black Widow's Web"
"Insania"
"The Bottom Of My Soul"
"War Horns"
"Caveman"
"Magic Mirror"
"Always More"
"ØMNI - Silence Inside"
"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

"Magic Mirror" video:

"Light Of Transcendence" video:

"Black Widow's Web" video:

"Insania" video:

"War Horns" video:

"Travelers Of Time" lyric video:



