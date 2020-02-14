ANGRA Release Lyric Video For "War Horns" Feat. MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO

Angra have released a lyric video for the song "War Horns", featuring Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro. The track is featured on the band's 2018 album, Ømni. Watch below:

Ømni is Angra's ninth studio album. Produced by Jens Bogren, the concept album is a mark not only for the band but also for the Brazilian metal scene.

Tracklisting:

"Light Of Transcendence"

"Travelers Of Time"

"Black Widow's Web"

"Insania"

"The Bottom Of My Soul"

"War Horns"

"Caveman"

"Magic Mirror"

"Always More"

"ØMNI - Silence Inside"

"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

