ANGRA Releases 70000 Tons Of Metal Recap Video

Brazilian power metallers Angra took part in 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017 and the band has released a recap video from the cruise.

Angra recently relesaed a video for their cover of The Police classic "Synchronicity II", which originally appeared on the band's 2014 album Secret Garden as a bonus track. The original cut is taken from The Police's #1 album Sychronicity, released in 1983.

Angra recently released a video for "Silent Call", which is the final song on their Secret Garden album; sung by guitarist Rafael Bittencourt.

"Recording this video in Japan for me was very emotional and rewarding," said Bittencourt. "This song, in particular, was a major challenge in my career and even more touched my will to compose with these influences and also singing. We use elements of Japanese culture to portray what we wanted to spend image in the video and I think all the fans will like it very much."