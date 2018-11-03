ANGRA Vocalist FABIO LIONE Guests On New NANOWAR OF STEEL Single "Barbie MILF Princess Of The Twilight"; Official Video Available

Nanowar Of Steel is a comedy heavy metal band from Rome, Italy. Their name is a pun on the metal band Manowar, and represents their tendency to satirize true metal. Their work mainly aims to make humorous references to and jokes about the genre, often parodying the way in which power metal bands are perceived to take themselves very seriously.

In 2006 the band changed their name from Nanowar to Nanowar Of Steel as a parody of the Italian power metal band Rhapsody changing their name to Rhapsody of Fire after a legal dispute.

