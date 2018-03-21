ANGUS YOUNG Reportedly Working On New AC/DC Album With AXL ROSE

Take the following update with a grain of salt, but according to Rose Tattoo frontman Angry Anderson during a new interview with The Rock Pit, AC/DC's Angus Young is working with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose on a new AC/DC album.

Anderson: "I was talking to Angus earlier last year when we were opening for Guns N' Roses - Angus and I were asked to do the encores and I said to him, 'What are you going to do?' and he said, 'Mate I'm writing a new album.' I thought, 'Cool,' so I asked him who was in the band and he said, 'Axl.' Brian's not there, Phil's not there, Cliff's not there, sadly Malcolm's not there. And yes, it's sad that the original lineup aren't there anymore but it's the songs, people who have supported them all the way through their career - they want to hear the songs. And in a sense we owe that to people, so really it's a debt of gratitude and what we're saying is you've stood by us, we'll stand by you. So Angus - and let's face it he doesn’t need the money - he acknowledges that there are still millions of people around the world that want to hear AC/DC songs played live."

Read the complete interview here.

According to a February 2017 Vintage Vinyl News report in submitted by Paul Cashmere at Noise 11, the chemistry between AC/DC guitarist Angus Young and Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose, who replaced an ailing Brian Johnson to finish the Rock Or Bust tour, "has inspired Young to start planning another AC/DC record, but Guns N’ Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalise the project. As all of the AC/DC shows were filmed it is possible fans may be treated to a live album with Rose from the Rock Or Bust tour prior to the new studio album. Despite the departure of Johnson and the retirement (at age 66) of bass player Cliff Williams after 40 years with the band, Angus has vowed that AC/DC will continue."

The above details are unconfirmed at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

Young hit the G'N'R stage on February 10th, 2017 in Sydney, Australia minus his trademark school uniform for a guest appearance. Check out the footage below featuring the AC/DC hits "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff".