ANIMAL DRIVE Premiers "Goddamn Marathon" Music Video

Animal Drive have released a video for "Goddamn Marathon", the opening track of the band’s debut album, Bite!, out now. Watch below.

Bite! tracklisting:

"Goddamn Marathon"

"Tower Of Lies (I Walk Alone)"

"Had Enough"

"Hands Of Time"

"Lights Of The Damned"

"Time Machine"

"Father"

"Fade Away"

"Carry On"

"Devil Took My Beer Again"

"Deliver Me"

"Goddamn Marathon" video:

"Had Enough" video:

"Time Machine" lyric video:

"Tower Of Lies (I Walk Alone)" video:

Making of Bite!: