ANIMAL TACTIX – TWISTED SISTER Bassist MARK MENDOZA Launches New Band

Mark "The Animal" Mendoza, famed bassist from Twisted Sister, Blackfoot and The Dictators, has released "Deck The Halls", a holiday cheer music video with his new band, Animal Tactix.

Animal Tactix is Mendoza on bass, Jared Cannata on lead guitar and Jordan Cannata on drums. An impressive list of singers will contribute their vocals to upcoming tracks consisting of original hard rock music.

"Never forget your fans," stated Mendoza in an interview on his Area 22 Productions project.

"The Cannata brothers and myself were scheduled to launch Animal Tactix early 2019. We decided to move up the date to give our fans a holiday cheer and a taste of what's to come."