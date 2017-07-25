ANIMALS AS LEADERS And PERIPHERY Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour; CAR BOMB, ASTRONOID To Support

Animals As Leaders (pictured above) and Periphery team up for what is sure to be one of the year’s most talked about tours, launching a North American trek, dubbed The Convergence Tour, on October 31st.

“This tour is a long time coming,” said Animals As Leaders’ guitar player Tosin Abasi. “Beyond being some of our favorite musicians, the guys in Periphery are some of our favorite people! Our careers share common roots and at times, common members. We can’t wait to bring this show to you all.”

“We are incredibly excited to hit the road with our good friends in Animals as Leaders this fall,” adds Periphery guitar player Mark Holcomb. “While we've done some short runs and one-off shows with AAL over the years, the idea to do a full-scale, co-headlining tour of North America has been something both our camps have discussed for the better part of seven years. Unfortunately, we were never able to line things up. Until now. We were also able to snag two amazing bands for portions of this tour as well, Car Bomb for the first half and Astronoid for the second half. ”

The Convergence Tour:

October

31 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

November

1 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

5 - London, ON - London Music Hall

7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

9 - New York, - Playstation Theater

10 - Providence, RI - Lupo’s

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

December

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Grand)

2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Car Bomb opens October 31st - November 15th while Astronoid supports November 17th - December 2nd. Tickets for all shows are available this Friday, July 2th8 at 10 AM, local time.

(Animals As Leaders photo - Rene Gomez, Periphery photo - Josefa Torres)