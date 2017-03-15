ANIMALS AS LEADERS Debut “Cognitive Contortions” Music Video

L.A.-based trio Animals As Leaders have released a video for “Cognitive Contortions”, a track from their fourth album, The Madness Of Many, out now via Sumerian Records. The clip is available for streaming below.

The Madness Of Many tracklisting:

“Arithmophobia”

“Ectogenesis”

“Cognitive Contortions”

“Inner Assassins”

“Private Visions Of The World”

“Backpfeifengesicht”

“Transcentience”

“The Glass Bridge”

“The Brain Dance”

“Aepirophobia”

“Cognitive Contortions” video:

“Inner Assassins”:

“Arithmophobia”:

“The Brain Dance”: