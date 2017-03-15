ANIMALS AS LEADERS Debut “Cognitive Contortions” Music Video
March 15, 2017, an hour ago
L.A.-based trio Animals As Leaders have released a video for “Cognitive Contortions”, a track from their fourth album, The Madness Of Many, out now via Sumerian Records. The clip is available for streaming below.
The Madness Of Many tracklisting:
“Arithmophobia”
“Ectogenesis”
“Cognitive Contortions”
“Inner Assassins”
“Private Visions Of The World”
“Backpfeifengesicht”
“Transcentience”
“The Glass Bridge”
“The Brain Dance”
“Aepirophobia”
“Cognitive Contortions” video:
“Inner Assassins”:
“Arithmophobia”:
“The Brain Dance”: