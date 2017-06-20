ANIMALS AS LEADERS – Guitar Transcription Of The Madness Of Many Album Released

After many months in the making, Sheet Happens Publishing is excited to release The Complete Guitar Transcription for Animals as Leaders' #1 Billboard charting album The Madness Of Many. Learning to play the ten tracks from the band's 2016 acclaimed 4th studio album will be no easy task, but The Complete Guitar Transcription book is the only tool you will ever need to do just that. The transcription was overseen and edited by AAL's virtuoso guitarists Javier Reyes and Tosin Abasi and promises to be the most accurate and comprehensive transcription you will find for these massive songs.



The Complete Guitar Transcription for The Madness of Many is available to purchase today in print and digital versions at this location. All versions of the book come with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album (guitar only).

A very special "Deluxe Bundle" limited to 250 copies has also been made available. The "Deluxe Bundle" includes:

- The Complete Guitar Transcription - 204 Page Spiral Bound Book, Signed & Hand-Numbered by Javier and Tosin



- Custom 4GB USB card loaded with Jam Tracks. This consists of one entire version of the album without guitars and one entire version missing only the guitar solo sections, an unbelievable tool for playing along with the band and implementing what you have just learned.



- Animals as Leaders Dunlop "Primetone" Jazz Guitar Pick Pack (3 picks)



- Instant Digital Download Pack (eBook, Guitar Pro Files).

*eBook is a verbatim, digital copy of the book while you wait for the post.



Animals As Leaders is a groundbreaking instrumental progressive metal band from Washington D.C. and one of the world's most respected tech-metal power trios. Founded by lead guitarist Tosin Abasi in 2007, the band also features guitarist Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka. Animals As Leaders have released four studio albums including The Madness of Many(Sumerian Records) which hit #1 on the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock chart and #56 on Billboard's U.S. Top 200. The album interweaves unimaginably technical musicianship with elegant song craft. Tosin and Javier push contemporary guitar playing beyond what many thought possible, yet manage to do so in a way that is as palatable and it is dazzling, earning the band a legion of fans worldwide.



Sheet Happens Publishing is a popular guitar music book publisher owned and operated by Luke Hoskin and Tim MacMillar from Canadian band Protest the Hero.