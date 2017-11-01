ANIMALS AS LEADERS Guitarist TOSIN ABASI Performs “Wave Of Babies” On EMGtv; Video
November 1, 2017, an hour ago
EMGtv presents the Hall Of Fame HD re-edit series. In the clip below, Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders shows his incredible command of the 8-string guitar using his EMG 808X pickups live on EMGtv.
Animals As Leaders and Periphery have teamed up for a North American trek, dubbed The Convergence Tour, which launched last night, October 31st, at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH. Remaining dates are listed below.
The Convergence Tour:
November
1 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
3 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
4 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
5 - London, ON - London Music Hall
7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
9 - New York, - Playstation Theater
10 - Providence, RI - Lupo’s
11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
28 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
December
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Grand)
2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Car Bomb opens through November 15th while Astronoid supports November 17th - December 2nd.