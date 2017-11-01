ANIMALS AS LEADERS Guitarist TOSIN ABASI Performs “Wave Of Babies” On EMGtv; Video

EMGtv presents the Hall Of Fame HD re-edit series. In the clip below, Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders shows his incredible command of the 8-string guitar using his EMG 808X pickups live on EMGtv.

Animals As Leaders and Periphery have teamed up for a North American trek, dubbed The Convergence Tour, which launched last night, October 31st, at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH. Remaining dates are listed below.

The Convergence Tour:

November

1 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

5 - London, ON - London Music Hall

7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

9 - New York, - Playstation Theater

10 - Providence, RI - Lupo’s

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

December

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Grand)

2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Car Bomb opens through November 15th while Astronoid supports November 17th - December 2nd.