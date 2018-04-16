ANIMALS AS LEADERS Launch Video Teaser For Upcoming Live 2017 Vinyl Release

April 16, 2018, 36 minutes ago

ANIMALS AS LEADERS Launch Video Teaser For Upcoming Live 2017 Vinyl Release

Animals As Leaders' live album is now available for pre-order on vinyl. Find a teaser video below.

Recorded across the US on The Convergence Tour, Animals As Leaders - Live 2017 will be released on transparent orange with white splatter vinyl, and coke bottle clear with black splatter. Pre-order via the following links:

Transparent Orange with White Splatter Vinyl
US Store
EU Store

Coke Bottle Clear with Black Splatter Vinyl
US Store
EU Store

Tracklisting:

Side A
"Arithmophobia" (Live from Phoenix)
"Tempting Time" (Live from Nashville)
"Ectogenesis" (Live from San Antonio)
"Cognitive Contortions" (Live from Denver)

Side B
"Tooth & Claw" (Live from Seattle)
"Nephele" (Live from Detroit)
"Physical Education" (Live from Philadelphia)

Side C
"The Brain Dance" (Live from Dallas)
"Private Visions Of The World" (Live from Salt Lake City)
"Ka$cade" (Live from Providence)

Side D
"Inner Assassins" (Live from Los Angeles)
"The Woven Web" (Live from Portland)
"CAFO" (Live from Las Vegas)

(Photo - Rene Gomez)

