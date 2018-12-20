ANIMAZE X Featuring OBSESSION Members MICHAEL VESCERA And JOHN BRUNO Release Cover Of "Jingle Bell Rock"; Available For Free Download

AniMaze X is a project started by the members of best selling D-Metal Stars / AniMetal USA, featuring Obsession members Michael Vescera (vocals) and John Bruno (guitars). The project focuses on a wider variety of music themes such as superheros, popular cartoons, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, as well as the D-Metal Stars “classics”. They have released a metal cover of the Christmas classic "Jingle Bell Rock".

The track is available for free download here.

On October 5th, 2016 in Japan, a spin-off of the Animetal USA project was released. Walt Disney unleashed the D-Metal Stars debut, Metal Disney, featuring Michael Vescera (vocals), Rudy Sarzo (bass), BJ Zampa (drums) and John Bruno (guitars). The debut album tracklist is as follows:

"Introduction: When You Wish Upon a Star" (Pinocchio)

"Mickey Mouse March" (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse)

"I See the Light" (Tangled - featuring Demon Kakka & Jeff Watson)

"A Whole New World" (Aladdin)

"It's a Small World" (New York World's Fair)

"Beauty and the Beast" (Beauty and the Beast)

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid)

"Go the Distance" (Hercules)

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King)

Disney Medley - "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"~ "Heigh-Ho" ~ "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" ~ "Winnie the Pooh" ~ "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah"

"When You Wish Upon a Star" (Pinocchio)

Metal Disney reached #3 on the Amazon Japan Hard Rock / Metal Best Sellers chart, and #2 on the Children's Chart. The album was then released for the US Market on March 31st, 2017 by UMG, Universal Music Group, landing on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon charts. It eventually became a #1 Best Seller on Amazon's Hard Rock & Metal Chart

The album is available via Amazon Japan here.