ANN MY GUARD Release “Obsidian Tears” Music Video

Hungarian female-fronted metallers, Ann My Guard, have released a video for “Obsidian Tears”, taken from their new album Ourania, out now via Rock'N'Growl Records. Watch the new video below.

Ourania was produced by Gabor Vari at Black Hole Sound Studio.

Tracklisting:

“Novae”

“Asteria”

“Callisto”

“Io”

“Breathe The Sun”

“Obsidian Tears”

“Serpent”

“Hekate”

“The Secret”

“Obsidian Tears” video:

"Hekate" lyric video:

"Callisto":

Ann My Guard is:

Eszter Anna Baumann (vocals, bass)

Krisztián Varga (guitars)

Benjamin Bárkányi (guitars)

Norbert Tobola (drums)