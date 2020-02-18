ANN WILSON Of HEART Announces US Headline Tour

Ann Wilson has announced the first leg of the Ann Wilson Of Heart 2020 Tour, beginning April 30 in Englewood, NJ, spanning North America and ending May 21 in Northfield, OH. Ann will perform songs from her expansive catalogue, commemorating Heart era classics along with the work of her solo records, Hope & Glory (2007), The Ann Wilson Thing (2015) and her most recent covers album, Immortal (2018).

General ticket on-sale begins this Friday, February 21 at 10 AM, local time. A complete list of tour dates are available below.

Ann Wilson is one of the greatest voices in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. For the past 40 years, Ann has been lead singer for the rock band Heart (35 million records sold), thrilling audiences with her vocal power and natural gift to wrap her voice around an emotion in a song and lay it at the listener’s feet. Ann carved out a place for women to dominate a rock stage, and her icon status was cemented when Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

After an extensive 2019 with Heart Ann’s looking forward to bringing the same band on the road to perform all the great songs, and others, that she’s made famous since she founded her band in 1973.

Tour dates:

April

30 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

May

1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

3 - Derry, NJ - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

6 - Albany, NY - Egg Performing Arts

7 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock

10 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall For Creative Arts

12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE, Benefit

16 - Elizabeth, IN - Caesars

18 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

21 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield

July

31 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair *

* - festival appearance

(Photos - Criss Cain)