ANN WILSON Of HEART Heads To New York City Next Week To Headline The Woman's Day Red Dress Awards And iHeartRadio Icons With Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson of Heart, whose Immortal album (BMG) has garnered radio success and critical acclaim, is heading to NYC next week for two high-profile events: The Woman's Day 16th Annual Red Dress Awards on Tuesday, February 12th at the Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and iHeartMedia presents iHeartRadio Icons With Ann Wilson Of Heart, at the iHeart Theater.

First up, on February 12th, Ann will headline the Woman's Day 16th Annual Red Dress Awards. That night, The American Heart Association will present a Red Dress Award to internationally acclaimed actress, director, and producer Angela Bassett. Woman's Day will also honor heart health advocates: Chandra Wilson, actor, director and philanthropist; Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., F.A.C.C., medical director of the Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Programs and director of Nuclear Cardiology at St. Vincent Heart Center. GirlTrek, founded in 2010 by social activists T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, will receive the 2019 National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Healthy Heart Award, presented by Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, director, NHLBI. The evening will feature additional performances from singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, and performing arts group Cobu, who will open the show. Actor Susan Lucci will also make a special onstage appearance.

The next night, Wednesday, February 13th, Ann will perform at iHeartMedia presents iHeartRadio Icons With Ann Wilson Of Heart, at the iHeartRadio Theater NY. The 60-minute live event will feature an intimate performance and exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality, Jim Kerr. Fans can tune into a 60-minute livestream on YouTube on February 13th at 7 PM, ET/4 PM, PT. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia's 70's and 80's Classic Rock radio stations.

These performances support Ann's latest Immortal solo release. The album features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay tribute to some of Ann's influences and friends who've recently passed and whose music poignantly lives on. Other highlights from the album include the Eagles' "Life In The Fast Lane" (in honor of Glenn Frey) and Cream's "Politician" (in honor of Jack Bruce), both of which have placed in the Top Ten of the Mediabase Classic Rock Tracks chart.