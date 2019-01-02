ANN WILSON Of HEART Honours CHRIS CORNELL With Cover Of AUDIOSLAVE's "I Am The Highway"; Official Music Video Posted

Ann Wilson of Heart has released an official video for her cover of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway", honouring Chris Cornell. Watch below:

"I Am The Highway" is featured on Ann's Immortal album, which features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay tribute to some of her influences and friends who've recently passed and whose music poignantly lives on.

About "I Am the Highway", Ann recently stated: "The song is strong, confident, spiritual. It's about a person who refuses to be tied down to the mundane, who is constantly looking for freedom and independence on a more universal scale, not just ordinary everyday reality. It was the cry of a soul, and it's a beautiful song. Chris and I were friends; we had a lot in common, we were both outsiders in a way. He left us with amazing music."