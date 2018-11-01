ANN WILSON Of HEART Premiers Official Music Video For "You Don't Own Me"

Ann Wilson of Heart has released an official video for her cover of the Lesley Gore hit, "You Don't Own Me", featured on Ann's Immortal album. Watch the clip below.

Ann previously commented on the song, revealing: "'You Don't Own Me' was originally an early feminist anthem in the 1960's and '70's. Since then the idea of self possession has grown to be more universal...This song is about refusing to be objectified and owned. By anyone."

With her cover of Tom Petty's "Luna" set as the newest song to be released from Immortal, Ann will serve as guest DJ on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio channel where she'll play the track alongside some of her favorite Petty songs like "Room At The Top" and "A Woman in Love," among others. See the dates and times below.

Immortal features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay tribute to some of Ann's influences and friends who've recently passed and whose music poignantly lives on. Other highlights from the album include the Eagles' "Life In The Fast Lane" (in honor of Glenn Frey) and Cream's "Politician" (in honor of Jack Bruce), both of which have placed in the Top Ten of the Mediabase Classic Rock Tracks chart.

"'Luna' is perhaps my favorite Petty song; it's simple, romantic and aching," Ann says. "The words say, 'Luna come to me tonight...I am a prisoner.' Speaking directly to the moon, as romantics will, there is a desire to be free in the moon's metaphysical power. Free from what or whom? Though it's only reflected light, the soul of the moon has inspired countless lovers, dreamers and existentialists for time immemorial. This song is a classic and I have reimagined it in a sultry, unhurried, southern mood with Warren Haynes on guitar as the voice of the moon."

Ann's guest DJ session will premiere Monday, November 5th at 8 AM (ET) and 5 AM (PT) on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio via satellite on channel 31 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online. The guest DJ session will rebroadcast throughout the week on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio. SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio features music from Tom Petty's legendary career, including music from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as well as Petty's solo career, and the best in rock, rhythm and blues.

Here's the breakout of days/times.

Monday, November 5th:

8 AM, ET / 5 AM, PT

4 PM, ET / 1 PM, PT

Tuesday, November 6th:

10 AM, ET / 7 AM, PT

8 PM, ET / 5 PM, PT

Wednesday, November 7th:

10 PM, ET / 7 PM, PT

Thursday, November 8th:

12 noon, ET / 9 AM, PT

Friday, November 9th:

3 PM, ET / 12 noon, PT

1 AM, ET / 10 PM, PT

Saturday, November 10th:

1 PM, ET / 10 AM, PT

Sunday, November 11th:

6 PM, ET / 3 PM, PT