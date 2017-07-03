ANN WILSON Of HEART To Perform Free Concert Tonight At Fremont Street Experience

Celebrate Independence Day a day early at Fremont Street Experience as its Downtown Rocks free concert series continues tonight, Monday, July 3rd, with Ann Wilson of Heart. Downtown Rocks, an amplified concert series whose tagline is “One Louder,” showcases spectacular lineups and free, nonstop entertainment all summer long, in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled Ann Wilson is making a special stop in Las Vegas during her 2017 solo tour” said Patrick Hughes, CEO and president of Fremont Street Experience. “Fremont Street Experience is always a nonstop party, but we’re turning it up a notch this Independence Day Weekend and invite everyone to come down and enjoy a free concert from one of the best female vocalists in rock music history.”

Downtown Rocks turns it up “One Louder” for concertgoers and Fremont Street Experience fans by featuring signed autograph giveaways, band meet-and-greets and VIP cards. Visitors can also relive and share their Downtown Rocks experience through a custom photo backdrop. For more information head to this location.

Fremont Street Experience, a five-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas features Viva Vision, North America’s largest video screen - 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. Viva Vision features nightly spectacular light and sounds shows with 12.5 million LED lights and a 550,000-watt sound system. Fremont Street Experience is a one-of-a-kind venue that includes free nightly concerts and entertainment on three stages. SlotZilla, the world’s most unique zipline attraction, features the 850-foot Zipline and the 1,750-foot Zoomline as people launch from a 12-story slot-machine themed takeoff platform to fly under the Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to 8 casinos, more than 60 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 17 million annual visitors.

Ann Wilson Of Heart's current tour itinerary is as follows:

July

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Rocks at Fremont Street Experience

25 - Prior Lake, MN - Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino

28 - West Bend, WI - Washington State Fair

August

8 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (supporting Carlos Santana)

10 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace