ANN WILSON Set For Appearances This Week On Jimmy Kimmel Live! And Good Day L.A. In Advance Of Next Leg Of “Ann Wilson Of Heart” Tour

With the next leg of the Ann Wilson Of Heart solo tour set to kick off this Friday, May 19th in Indio, CA, the iconic vocalist sat down for a Q&A to discuss everything from duet ideas to tour rituals and favorite places, which she revealed to fans via her Twitter account, beginning May 1st (see full Q&A below).

Prior to the tour launch, Ann will stop by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 18th to sit in with Cleto And The Cletones, the show's house band, while also making an appearance on FOX 11's popular morning show, Good Day L.A., on Wednesday, May 17th.

This leg of the Ann Wilson Of Heart dates run from May 19th - August 10th, with dates being added, and will include tour stops in Chicago, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and Las Vegas, among many other cities. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Ann recently described the tour's set list to the East Coast music weekly Aquarian Weekly (4-5-17), "I just chose songs that I have always really loved, that have great messages, are well written and have powerful lyrics that I just really get off on singing. And then strangely enough when you put them all together in a set, they seem to have a unified message. The message is a lot about speaking out. About not just being a lemming or sticking your head in the sand. It's a lot about mindfulness really and sticking up for yourself."

Musicians on board for the shows include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and Dan Walker on keys.

10 Questions With Ann Wilson:

Q: If you overheard one fan talking to another after leaving a show of yours, what would you like to hear them say about the gig?

AW: "I would like to hear them say, 'WOW!! That was awesome! Amazing! I'm so glad I came! I love the new stuff! I feel like I'm 27 again!'"

Q: If you were to record a duet with a current artist outside the genre of music for which you're known, who might that be and which song would you cover and why?

AW: "I would like to try the old Heart song, 'Cherry Blossom Road' with Ry Cooder. That would be an excellent reinterpretation of that song; a much further evolution."

Q: Have any rituals before hitting the stage?

AW: "I like to be very quiet in the 10 minutes before I go onstage. I warm up my throat gently, I breathe, I focus. I visualize being alone with the people."

Q: What has surprised you most in your career?

AW: "The longevity has surprised me the most. The 'long haul' has and is presenting some extremely interesting twists and turns. Many people who have been loyal fans for years are willing and even excited about my creative evolution. Some of the old songs have stood the test of time, some haven't. I am thrilled about how the new ones are turning out, and that they are being so well received."

Q: What is your 'Spinal Tap' moment (getting lost backstage in an arena, anything like that)?

AW: "The typical 'Spinal Tap' moment, getting lost in a labyrinth leading into the bowels of a venue, is pretty commonplace actually. Nowadays there are signs posted everywhere to guide the wandering musicians to the stage, to catering, back to the buses, etc. The biggest probability of a 'Spinal Tap' moment would be in the actual technical part of the show; radio interference, gear breaking down, that kind of thing. Many times the crew is heroic in building a stage out of nothing! You would be amazed at how 'basic' some venues are. Some dressing rooms are little more than closets, and the backstage crew transforms them into sumptuous oasis tents by the time the artist arrives. Musicians can be spoiled sometimes, and the crew bends over backwards to make it nice for them. Let's hear it for the backstage Angels!"

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone who's living or dead, who would it be and why?

AW: "I would like to have sat down with Elizabeth Taylor and just talked. I would like to have discussed love, sex and obsession. Our conversation would flow naturally into issues of public image and the stresses of being in the public eye. How did she deal with it as she aged? Most importantly, I would love to have heard about her brave and tireless work in the fight against AIDS. Oh yes, and the jewels."

Q: Which famous historical event would you like to have witnessed and why?

AW: "I would like to have been there at Woodstock to hear Jimi Hendrix play the national anthem. I feel that moment spoke not only for a generation then, but for the American experience before and after."

Q: You've spent many years on the road--are there some favorite spots you go back to, any new discoveries you've recently made?

AW: "I'm especially happy to go to new places. Lately, a quiet place in the Florida Keys is my favorite."

Q: What is your biggest guilty pleasure (film, album, or other)?

AW: "At present my biggest guilty pleasure is swimming with my husband."

Q: Is there a song you crank up on Friday night to kick off the weekend-and a song you kick back with on a Sunday morning?

W: "On Friday night 'Hammerhead' by Jeff Beck (Emotion and Commotion). On Sunday morning 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' from the same album."

Ann Wilson Of Heart's current tour itinerary is as follows:

May

19 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

26 - Florence, KY - UC Health System

28 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

4 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre

6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

8 - For Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

10 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

11 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre

13 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

17 - Warren, OH - W.D. Packard Music Hall

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

21 - Cedar Falls, IA - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

26 - Layton, UT - Kenley Amphitheater

27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

29 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fairgrounds

30 - San Rafael, CA - Marin County Fair

July

2 - Anaheim CA - The Grove of Anaheim

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Rocks at Fremont Street Experience

25 - Prior Lake, MN - Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino

28 - West Bend, WI - Washington State Fair

August

8 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (supporting Carlos Santana)

10 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

(Photo - Jess Griffin)