ANN WILSON Teams Up With Original HEART Producer MIKE FLICKER To Pay Tribute To Departed Artists

"There are a lot of changes in the works," says Heart vocalist Ann Wilson in a new online message. "I am most excited about the recording endeavour we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys).

"It's a project very dear to me - a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.

"To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog And Butterfly, and Bebe le Strange, etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!

"In other AWoH news, in a few days we will be returning to the road, touring the U.S.A. We're excited to be back, performing intimate shows for y'all. We hope you can join us for this unique experience again this year. Here's is a current list of shows, which is growing weekly."